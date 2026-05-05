digginbasketball

digginbasketball

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Edi89's avatar
Edi89
9h

Is there any information on how Laravia defends SGA? Could he get more minutes? He’s a good rebounder. And I hope JJ gives Vanderbilt a chance too.

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2 replies by Iztok Franko and others
Pazi's avatar
Pazi
9h

This team needs rui to step up like PJ did in 24. He was the Thunder killer, brought the energy, shooting and defense on SGA.

Also, any inside scoop on when Luka will be back? Watching the playoffs without Luka sucks.

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