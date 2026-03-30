digginbasketball

digginbasketball

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Danica
1d

This is really great work, Iztok, and such a powerful case for why Luka deserves to be in that conversation.

Jaylen Brown tweeted something about winning 50 games for what was supposedly a gap year and that made me think about how much of his case for MVP is overcorrection from the media. They made that assumption about this year’s Boston team that to me, even without Tatum, had the makings of a playoff team. It’s like very little evaluation actually takes place beyond “are they better/worse than I expected them to be?” and they’re just rewarding teams/players based on how much they exceeded their preconceived expectations.

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4 replies by Iztok Franko and others
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swenpinti10
1d

Yeah really Great Iztok ! You are the best! USA Media would never 👎 Analyse 📈 it this way! And Chris mannix is even using wrong Numbers ! Great Observation! Let SGA win and let jokic get his dribble Hand off assists ! Wemby all his Blocks ! Luka gets Finals mvp in a 7 Game Finals win against the Celtics

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