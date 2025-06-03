digginbasketball

Brooklyn Expat
Jun 5

Iztok, what do you think about this argument: We need to think as much about organizational strategy as player characteristics per se, because the utility of player skillsets is driven by organizational decisions that exploit the architecture of the game (on the space of the court; through smart cap management; by maximizing the margins around the players - coaching, conditioning, even travel). The league is a copycat league, and there is so much parity that (as in the market) advantages are usually short lived. The era of analytics and CBA means that those advantages are even more fleeting, but still there…the final four teams all had similar blueprints but what sets OKC apart is Sam Presti. He’s excelled at every organization he’s been at and his GM WARP in a small market has got to be off the charts. Looking back at the GSW, they spread the court and Draymond Green redefined that role; teams responded with size, length, and even more optionality around their stars. Nobody did that with more patience and vision than OKC. The Pacers are almost as impressive; Carlisle is an amazing coach flourishing in an organization that is aligned to his vision. Players are selected to fit strategies, playoffs decide which strategies are optimal given the other key variables…including seeding and injury luck. Player attributes are easier to see, organizational attributes play out over much longer time frames.

Merim Bilalic
Jun 4

good stuff, thanks Iztok.

i liked in particular the assists per position trend. the rise of centers assist % is pretty much shocking (if not unexpected given some of them being among the best passers ever).

looks like it was not so much about the small-ball, but rather skilled-ball. skilled big player is better than skilled smaller player. i know, an incredible insight! lol

