digginbasketball

digginbasketball

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry N's avatar
Barry N
Jul 17

Always enjoy your work. Do you think Nembhard makes the active roster? Has any impact? He has to be able to shoot given his size. There are certainly PG minutes available early on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brooklyn Expat's avatar
Brooklyn Expat
Jul 18

Thanks for the insights as always Iztok! Question for you: have you ever considered taking a full time basketball analyst role in the US or Europe?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Iztok Franko and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iztok Franko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture