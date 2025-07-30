digginbasketball

digginbasketball

Home
Chat
Lakers coverage
Player Profiles
Mavs coverage
Data and Analytics
2024-25 Mavs Games
Mavs Playbook
Trades and Team Building
Archive
About
How the West Is Built
A data-driven look at player archetypes for the top 10 Western Conference contenders including the Lakers and Mavericks
  
Iztok Franko
3
Top Centers in the West, Ranked
Let’s have some offseason fun (and fuel your group chat arguments).
  
Iztok Franko
7
Smart Move? How Much Marcus Smart Helps the Lakers
A deep-dive into the newest Lakers addition—defense, offense, fit and more.
  
Iztok Franko
11
Offseason Mailbag: Luka’s Summer, AD’s Fit, and Ayton’s Efficiency
Your questions on EuroBasket, Mavericks frontcourt fit, more Lakers offseason moves, and other summer storylines
  
Iztok Franko
7
Mavs-Lakers, Cooper Flagg and Other Summer League Notes
Flagg, Nembhard, Knecht, Bronny and other observations
  
Iztok Franko
4
The Intriguing Case of Jake LaRavia and the Connector Archetype
Data deep-dive and other observations on the Lakers’ new wing addition
  
Iztok Franko
Deandre Ayton and the Lakers: Short-Term Fix or Long-Term Solution?
A breakdown of a player with undeniable talent and equally persistent questions
  
Iztok Franko
5
Offseason Notes: Early Reactions to Day 1 of Free Agency
Jake LaRavia, D’Angelo Russell, the Rockets getting even bigger, and more
  
Iztok Franko

June 2025

Offseason Notes: Thoughts on Day 1 of the Draft and the Offseason Moves So Far
Lakers, Mavs, and other offseason thoughts around the NBA
  
Iztok Franko
2
The Copycat Aftermath of the NBA Finals
What the Thunder’s title means for the rest of the league?
  
Iztok Franko
3
Key Offseason Dates for the Lakers, Mavs, and Luka
Free agency, player options, team options, extensions, and other key upcoming milestones
  
Iztok Franko
Game 6 Observations from the NBA Finals: Thunder vs. Pacers
Not done yet
  
Iztok Franko
2
© 2025 Iztok Franko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture