How the West Is Built
A data-driven look at player archetypes for the top 10 Western Conference contenders including the Lakers and Mavericks
Jul 30
Iztok Franko
Top Centers in the West, Ranked
Let’s have some offseason fun (and fuel your group chat arguments).
Jul 25
Iztok Franko
Smart Move? How Much Marcus Smart Helps the Lakers
A deep-dive into the newest Lakers addition—defense, offense, fit and more.
Jul 20
Iztok Franko
Offseason Mailbag: Luka’s Summer, AD’s Fit, and Ayton’s Efficiency
Your questions on EuroBasket, Mavericks frontcourt fit, more Lakers offseason moves, and other summer storylines
Jul 17
Iztok Franko
Mavs-Lakers, Cooper Flagg and Other Summer League Notes
Flagg, Nembhard, Knecht, Bronny and other observations
Jul 11
Iztok Franko
The Intriguing Case of Jake LaRavia and the Connector Archetype
Data deep-dive and other observations on the Lakers’ new wing addition
Jul 10
Iztok Franko
Deandre Ayton and the Lakers: Short-Term Fix or Long-Term Solution?
A breakdown of a player with undeniable talent and equally persistent questions
Jul 4
Iztok Franko
Offseason Notes: Early Reactions to Day 1 of Free Agency
Jake LaRavia, D’Angelo Russell, the Rockets getting even bigger, and more
Jul 1
Iztok Franko
June 2025
Offseason Notes: Thoughts on Day 1 of the Draft and the Offseason Moves So Far
Lakers, Mavs, and other offseason thoughts around the NBA
Jun 26
Iztok Franko
The Copycat Aftermath of the NBA Finals
What the Thunder’s title means for the rest of the league?
Jun 23
Iztok Franko
Key Offseason Dates for the Lakers, Mavs, and Luka
Free agency, player options, team options, extensions, and other key upcoming milestones
Jun 22
Iztok Franko
Game 6 Observations from the NBA Finals: Thunder vs. Pacers
Not done yet
Jun 20
Iztok Franko
