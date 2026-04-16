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We grinded through 82 games and the playoffs are finally here. The fun should start, but for the Lakers the party was spoiled before it even began. Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves both open the series on the injury list, each doing everything possible to find a way back at some point.

Their absence changes everything. With the team’s two primary scorers out and no clear timeline for their return, this becomes a much different exercise than a typical series preview.

So this one focuses on the first phase of the matchup. What do Dončić- and Reaves-less Lakers look like against the Rockets, and do they have any realistic path to surviving early in the series?

And if things shift, we adjust. If either of the two stars makes it back, we pivot into a more traditional, game-by-game preview approach as the series evolves.

Today’s highlights:

Can the stretched-out first round format help the Lakers? Will this series be another warning sign for the Lakers to adapt their team-building vision? Who wins the key matchup of veteran superstars? Which coach can extend his short rotation? Key Lakers challenge: size and rebounding Key Lakers question: can the Lakers play Luke Kennard heavy minutes? (🎞️VIDEO) Key Lakers tactic on offense: attack Sengun and Sheppard (🎞️VIDEO) Key Rockets challenge: shooting and decision making Key Lakers tactic on defense: blitzing Durant (🎞️VIDEO) Is it time for irrational confidence?

1-Can the stretched-out first round format help the Lakers?

OK, I said I’ll approach this preview as if there’s no Dončić and no Reaves, but the real storyline hanging over everything is their race against time. That’s the question we’ll all be tracking throughout the series: can either of them make it back at any point?

The schedule at least gives the Lakers a small window of hope. With two days off before Games 2, 3, and 5, there is a bit more time for recovery, not just for Dončić and Reaves, but also for LeBron James, who at 41 will have to carry a massive load until they do. Those extra days matter.

And when you map it out, the timeline becomes interesting. Game 3 lands roughly three weeks after the April 2 injuries in Oklahoma City. Game 5 pushes that to four weeks. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 would come with close to a full month of recovery. That’s the window the Lakers are hoping can keep this series alive long enough to change it.

JJ Redick said Dončić and Reaves are out indefinitely and that there will be no further updates this week. But with Dončić scheduled to return from treatment in Spain to the U.S. tomorrow, the speculation and timeline watch will only intensify.

As for whether Dončić, in particular, should even push for a return, I’d go back to the point I made right after the injury. Everything the Lakers have done since trading for him has been about the long term, not chasing short-term success this season. So unless he is fully healed and truly 100% ready, it’s hard to see the logic changing with their most important piece and risking anything ahead of a crucial offseason.

2-Will this series be another warning sign for the Lakers to adapt their team-building vision?

Before getting into the tactical matchups and series-specific questions, it’s worth zooming out to the bigger picture that this season, and potentially this series, might be pointing toward. Those of you who followed my NBA Trends series heading into last year’s playoffs will remember the idea of a new era defined by speed, athleticism, and aggressiveness.

This past regular season only reinforced that direction, with two young teams that fully embraced it, the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs, storming through the league and breaking the 60-win mark. The Trail Blazers–Suns play-in matchup was another example of two aggressive teams going at it, with Portland, the winner, setting the tone with their on-ball pressure already earlier in the season.

As for the Lakers themselves, their playoff bracket has unfolded in a way that puts them on a direct collision course with two teams that embody this new, hyper-aggressive NBA. First, the Rockets, and if they somehow make it through, the gold standard of this new wave, the Oklahoma City Thunder, waiting in the second round.

Lack of athleticism, speed, and aggressiveness were the main vulnerabilities of the Lakers all season, which they offset with elite on-ball creation and shot-making. Now that those advantages are mostly gone, we’ll see if they can adapt, or if the playoffs will serve as another warning for the front office when it comes to priorities for a huge offseason ahead.

3-Who wins the key matchup of veteran superstars?